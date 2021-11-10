Attorney discusses reopening of US-Mexico border to nonessential travel

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fully vaccinated travelers may now enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of travel as of Nov. 8.

Immigration Attorney, Esther Valdes Clayton, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the border’s reopening to nonessential travel.

Children under 18 years old and unvaccinated Americans are not required to meet those requirements, but must take a coronavirus test within 24 hours of traveling.

The three COVID-19 vaccines offered in America are accepted, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Any of those vaccines authorized for emergency use outside of the U.S. are also accepted: AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Covishield, BIBP/Sinopharm and Sinovac.