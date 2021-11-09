Attorney discusses US federal appeals court freezing Biden’s vaccine rule for companies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. federal appeals court froze President Biden’s vaccine rule, which states that companies with more than 100 employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 4.

San Diego Attorney Mike Aguirre of Aguirre & Severson LLP joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the case.

When the federal government takes action, it has to comply with the Constitution, Aguirre emphasized.

“The number one issue when you’re talking about an imposed requirement of a vaccine or constant testing is, is there a compelling state interest?” Aguirre said.

“Is there a reason that is so compelling that it can overcome a fundamental right of not having someone invade your body?” Aguirre further clarified.