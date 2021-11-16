Attorney for Let Them Breathe discusses the group’s next move

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents, teachers, and students across San Diego participated in a “Let Them Choose” rally at Balboa Park’s Organ Pavilion to oppose vaccine mandates.

This rally came after a Vista judge dismissed a lawsuit by the parent group, Let Them Breathe, against California’s mask mandate for students.

Lee Andelin, attorney for Let Them Breathe, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the group’s next move.