Attorney General Merrick Garland signed off on FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland hosted Thursday’s regularly scheduled DOJ press briefing.

He gave a statement about the shocking FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, where he admitted to prior knowledge and even signed off on it.

The Biden Administration first said they had no knowledge of the FBI’s raid beforehand, which Garland confirmed to be a lie.

The Trump campaign is seeing record donations in response to what Americans see as a political attack.