Attorney gives update on Point Loma palm tree removal lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Point Loma and Ocean Beach residents filed a temporary restraining order against cutting down 20 palm trees that line Newport Avenue and Santa Barbara Avenue in Ocean Beach.

That TRO was granted on Tuesday.

It looks like the palm trees are staying put at least for another week.

Attorney Marc Applbaum joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss an update.