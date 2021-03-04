Attorney Gloria Allred weighs in on sexual harassment claims against Gov. Cuomo





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is apologizing following sexual harassment allegations against him. Three women have now came forward with claims against him.

He said Wednesday he “learned an important lesson” about his own behavior around women, but he said he intended to remain in office. Cuomo said he will “fully cooperate” with the state attorney general’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Attorney General Letitia James is in the process of selecting an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into the allegations and produce a report that will be made publicly. Cuomo had avoided public appearances for days as some fellow Democrats and Republicans call for him to resign.

Attorney Gloria Allred joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to weigh in on the case against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Allred said Cuomo’s press conference “was centered on how he felt,” but New York has “zero tolerance for sexual harassment.” Allred said New York’s sexual harassment laws focus on “did the alleged victim feel that the words or the conduct were unwelcome?”

Allred added that Cuomo did not confirm if he took the mandatory sexual harassment course.

Allred played a major role in the former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner’s sexual harassment scandal, among others.

RELATED STORY: NY Post columnist Miranda DeVine says the ‘the bully Gov. Cuomo has been exposed’