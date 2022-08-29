Attorney Kerry Armstrong: Matt Araiza will be back in the NFL very soon





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A civil lawsuit has been filed which alleges the rape of a 17-year-old girl by three SDSU football players in October of 2021.

“Punt God” Matt Araiza, is one of the three former SDSU football players being accused, and the only one to be drafted by an NFL team. All three are accused of rape, gender violence and false imprisonment.

Araiza was drafted by the Buffalo Bills and recently named the starting punter. But when this lawsuit alleging he participated in a gang rape of a minor was filed, the Bills quickly dropped Araiza.

In a statement, Araiza said, “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to defend his client, and explain why he doesn’t think Araiza’s NFL career is over.

Armstrong said Araiza is very upset about being cut, but optimistic that the truth will prevail.

