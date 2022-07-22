Attorney Maria Severson discusses Ash Street Updates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria announced a potential settlement with Cisterra Development and lender CGA over the 101 Ash Street and Civic Center Plaza real estate deals that would transfer ownership of the properties to the city.

The settlement — besides transferring ownership of the former Sempra Energy headquarters at 101 Ash St. and the Civic Center Plaza, housing more than 800 city employees — would refund the city $7.4 million in profits Cisterra made in its lease-to-own deal on the 101 Ash property, while allowing the company to keep its $6.2 million in profits from a similar deal with Civic Center Plaza.

In the deal, CGA will waive the “yield maintenance fee” of $11.7 million. The fee is a type of prepayment fee that borrowers pay to lenders to compensate for the loss of interest resulting from the prepayment of a loan or the calling in of a bond.

“Because there was no possibility of an ideal outcome from this civic debacle, our aim was to reach a lawful, fair settlement that limits the city’s liability and is in the best interests of taxpayers, which is what this proposed settlement is,” Gloria said.

Gloria and Jay Goldstone, the city’s chief operating officer, said that while some might like to pursue litigation against Cisterra and CGA “to the bitter end,” the gamble of paying millions of dollars over the course of the next five to 10 years while the case and its appeals make their way through the courts — with the potential to lose and be on the hook for many millions more — was not a palatable one.

“I continue to feel deceived by the information provided to use at that time,” Gloria said, referring to his membership on the council in 2016, when the deal was approved. “Ultimately, I do not believe (further litigation with Cisterra) is in the best interests of taxpayers.”

Maria Severson, Attorney, Aguirre & Severson, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Ash Street Updates.