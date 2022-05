Attorney Mark Meuser campaigns for US Senate seat in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican Mark Meuser is running to represent his native California in the U.S. Senate.

He is passionate about fighting for constitutional rights and his name will appear on the ballot in the primary on June 7.

Meuser joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his story and the details of his campaign.