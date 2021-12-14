Attorney Michael Curran: California’s mask “mandate” is not enforceable by law

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Attorney Michael Curran, who represented hundreds of local businesses as they peacefully protested against the lockdown orders throughout the coronavirus pandemic, now says the new statewide indoor mask mandate is not being issued by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Meaning, it is only a “requirement,” that does not cite “any particular authority.”

Curran then says the mandate “is not an order at all, it is a memo, a ruse, a feint,” that is legally unenforceable, warning the state government is trying manipulate the citizens.

Attorney Michael Curran will discuss in more detail Tuesday on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Curran supplied KUSI News with the following statement: