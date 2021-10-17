Attorney Michael Curran gives update on local restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since the onset of the pandemic, KUSI has been covering the trials of San Diego’s local restaurants, breweries, and other small businesses.

Attorney Michael Curran of Curran & Curran Law has been with many of those small businesses during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

Curran joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to give an update on how many local businesses are faring amid the constantly-changing coronavirus situation.