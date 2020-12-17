Attorney Michael Curran reacts to judge’s ruling allowing strip clubs and restaurants to stay open

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Wednesday evening suspended enforcement of provisions of California’s regional stay-at-home order regarding restaurants and live entertainment establishments in response to a court decision.

A San Diego Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that the state and county are prohibited from enforcing the order against two San Diego strip clubs.

The county issued a statement Wednesday night announcing it was suspending enforcement of relevant portions of the order until it has clarity about the scope of the ruling by Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil.

Wohlfeil, who previously granted a similar temporary restraining order for Cheetahs Gentlemen’s Club and Pacers Showgirls International, wrote in his nine-page ruling that the state of California and San Diego County have not provided evidence tying the spread of COVID-19 or lack of intensive care unit bed capacity to live adult entertainment or businesses with restaurant service.

Wohlfeil’s ruling also applied to “San Diego County businesses with restaurant service,” though it was unclear exactly what businesses that portion of the ruling would apply to.

Attorney Michael Curran, is representing dozens of restaurants and businesses who stayed open as part of a “peaceful protest” against Governor Newsom’s “unconstitutional government orders.”

The restaurants he is representing remained open prior to Judge Wohlfeil’s ruling, but he joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to break down the ruling and explain what it means to San Diego.