Attorney Michael Curran reacts to Mayor Gloria directing police to fine businesses and customers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has signed an executive order calling for stronger enforcement of the COVID-19 local and state public health orders.

Mayor Gloria said he directed the San Diego Police Department, and asked the City Attorney, to “pursue fines and potentially other enforcement actions against public nuisances who choose to endanger the lives of others, and blatantly and egregiously defy the provisions of state and county public health orders.”

Any restaurant that continues to operate against the state and county health orders will be fined, and any customers eating at a restaurant will be fined as well. This order is only in effect for the City of San Diego, and not the rest of San Diego County.

Gloria didn’t give any more details on the enforcement strategies, but went on to shame anyone who doesn’t completely obey the public health orders because of their “selfishness.”

California politicians have once again moved the goalposts on our hardworking businesses owners struggling to survive. "One-trick pony apparently, the only reaction they have is shutting down restaurants, salons and gyms" More info: https://t.co/ftpFcQPcy9 pic.twitter.com/htxDZZT0F8 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) December 31, 2020

San Diego Attorney Michael Curran is representing dozens of restaurants and businesses who have remained open as part of their constitutional right to peacefully protest.

He joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to react to Mayor Gloria’s executive order.

