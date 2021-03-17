Attorney Michael Curran says the ‘Red Tier’ is still too restrictive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Attorney Michael Curran joined Good Morning San Diego to celebrate San Diego County’s move to the red tier from purple, which will allow restaurants and businesses to allow guests to dine inside and shop indoors.

A move to the red tier allows for indoor dining and movie theaters at 25% capacity or 100 diners — whichever is fewer, as well as gyms operating at 10% capacity indoors, and museums, zoos and aquariums at 25% indoors.

Retail businesses in shopping centers can increase capacity from 25% to 50% in the red tier. School districts may reopen without seeking a waiver.

Higher education institutions can also reopen to in-person, indoors instruction at 25% capacity or 100 people — whichever is fewer.

Also, live outdoor events will allow for 20% capacity — meaning fans could be in the stands for the San Diego Padres’ opening day game April 1.

Curran represents over 800 business that have reopened already as part of a constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest. They have been open for months, and there haven’t been any outbreaks at the businesses.

Curran argues against the tiered reopening process, explaining that the government has no duty to tell Americans how to run their businesses.

A full list of what changes between tiers can be found at covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.