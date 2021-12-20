Attorney Michael Curran reflects on helping thousands of businesses safely reopen during the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On December 11, 2020 over 100 Restaurants, Bars & Breweries in Carlsbad, Encinitas reopened for business as part of a “constitutionally protected peaceful protest/assembly against what attorney, Michael Curran, asserted were unconstitutional, unfounded government shut down orders.

That number eventually grew to over 1,500 businesses in San Diego, Orange Counties and across the country.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with attorney, Michael Curran, who lead the reopen movement.