Attorney Michael Curran says his clients are being targeted by California’s ABC

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Many San Diego County businesses have opened up their doors and they don’t plan on closing them again.

They’re staging a peaceful protest against orders from Sacramento and their lawyer says the law is one their side.

Now attorney Michael Curran says the California Alcoholic Beverage Control is targeting his clients.

KUSI’s Dan Plante is live in Encinitas with more.