Attorney Michael Curran says lifting stay at home order isn’t enough to help businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Citing improving conditions in hospitals, state health officials lifted all regional stay-at-home orders Monday, but San Diego and the other 10 counties in the Southern California region will still be subject to the tight regulations of the restrictive “purple” tier of economic reopening guidelines.

Based on the state’s action, San Diego County officials moved the county back into the purple tier — reopening, in an outdoor capacity: restaurant dining, gyms, places of worship, museums, zoos and aquariums, camping and outdoor recreation, bars, breweries and distilleries if they serve food, low-contact youth sports such as cross-country, swimming and diving, golf and track and field, family entertainment centers and movie theaters.

Personal care services such as barber shops, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops can operate indoors, grocery stores can operate at 50% capacity, retail at 25%, and live sports can continue as long as fans aren’t in attendance. Amusement parks will remain closed.

Attorney Michael Curran is representing hundreds of businesses throughout San Diego County that oppose public health orders.

Curran joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the stay-at-home orders lifting saying allowing outdoor dining is a good step but for some businesses it is not enough.