Attorney Michael Curran says SD’s city vaccine mandate discriminates and violates the law

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After San Diego City Counsel approved an emergency vaccine mandate/requirement, over the past several weeks the Curran & Curran law firm have been helping San Diego City Police officers, Firefighters and Lifeguards with Religious and Medical Exemptions to the Cities vaccine requirements…

Joining KUSI to discuss the legality of City vaccine mandates and whether the City is treating Police/Fire/Lifeguards fairly and legally is attorney Michael Curran.