Attorney Michael Curran stresses the importance of supporting local businesses this Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Attorney Michael Curran of Curran & Curran Law joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to urge San Diegans to reenter the workforce and support the county’s wide array of restaurants this Memorial Day weekend.

Curran emphasized the roller coaster San Diego restaurants have undergone since the onset of the pandemic.

The lack of help is the reason certain restaurants have not fully reopened, Curran explained, and employment is the way to get back to a full economy, he added.