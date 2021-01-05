Attorney Michael Curran will fight Encinitas Mayor Blakespear’s infringement of rights





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – On New Year’s Eve, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced that he has directed San Diego Police to use stronger enforcement of our public health orders, threatening businesses and customers who violate the orders with fines and other punishments.

Shortly after Mayor Gloria’s announcement, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said the City of Encinitas, “will be suspending sidewalk and street permits for restaurants that are violating the county health order by remaining open.”

Blakespear said the bottom line is that, “Encinitas will be pulling sidewalk permits from rule-breaking restaurants.”

Attorney Michael Curran is representing over 200 businesses throughout San Diego County fight the “unconstitutional” public health orders, many of them have remained open as part of a constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest.

After Encinitas Mayor Blakespear announced she will rescind sidewalk permits from restaurants who don’t comply, even saying “the reality is that there is spread at restaurants. And I think we have seen the data now that shows that to be the case.”

Blakespear’s claim goes against San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, and Secretary of the California Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly, who have both admitted outdoor dining is not the source of coronavirus spread.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Michael Curran in Encinitas has he prepares to help his clients fight back against the ramped up enforcement efforts.

Curran said he sent a letter to all the leaders, elected and unelected, throughout San Diego County telling them to “keep their oath” and “honor the constitution.”

