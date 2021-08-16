Attorney Michael Curran writes letter for restaurateurs advising against enforcing vaccine requirements





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Attorney Michael Curran’s Law Office has put out a detailed letter to restaurateurs and small business owners about the proof of vaccination policies that are popping up across the nation.

New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles have officially put vaccination requirement in place for people to visit indoor places like restaurants, gyms and venues. San Francisco’s is a little more stringent as people must be fully vaccinated.

Attorney Michael Curran explained on Good Morning San Diego that these “invasive” government mandates are “a violation of state law.”

Curran said he’s advised his clients that, “government does not get to tell you to ask for vaccine cards, private medical information, to force you to be essentially de-facto police.”

To detail his opposition, Curran wrote a letter to his clients and other restaurateurs and small businesses who do not want to enforce a policy like this. The letter reads, “In anticipation of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria following New York, New Orleans, San Francisco and Los Angeles in directing small businesses like restaurants, bars, breweries, gyms and salons to verify vaccine status as a condition of entry to eat, drink or enjoy your services, we have drafted a notice for you to post in your business that explains and legally justifies that you will not be the vaccine police/discriminate against your guests. In fact we think it is a violation of law specifically the Unruh Act, California Civil Code 51 to discriminate against your customers on the basis of vaccine status.”

Curran expects San Diego to follow other Democrat led cities and implement a similar policy soon.

Throughout the pandemic, San Diego County has followed the lead of Los Angeles and San Francisco when it came to implementing strict government regulations like lockdowns and/or shutdowns.

Monday, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and Vice Chair Nora Vargas Monday will join local health officials in recommending that employers require all their employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be subject to weekly testing. This policy is only a recommendation at this time, but Curran and others believe it will soon become a mandate.

Curran’s spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to explain his letter and how businesses can use it to justify why they will not enforce the vaccine mandates on Good Morning San Diego.

Attorney Michael Curran’s complete letter to clients is below:

Dear Restaurateurs/Small Businesses, This is another Constitutional Crisis Alert! We had hoped that as of June 15, 2021 with the Government withdrawal of the the colored tier system and restrictions our very successful constitutionally protected peaceful protest that saved thousands of restaurants, bars, breweries, gyms and salons and tens of thousands of employee jobs, was over and that the mistreatment of restaurants, bars, breweries, salons and gyms and come to an end. Unfortunately Democratic governors/mayors in primarily democrat controlled states are not done. In anticipation of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria following New York, New Orleans, San Francisco and Los Angeles in directing small businesses like restaurants, bars, breweries, gyms and salons to verify vaccine status as a condition of entry to eat, drink or enjoy your services, we have drafted a notice for you to post in your business that explains and legally justifies that you will not be the vaccine police/discriminate against your guests. In fact we think it is a violation of law specifically the Unruh Act, California Civil Code 51 to discriminate against your customers on the basis of vaccine status. Attached in both word perfect and word form are user modifiable notices we recommend you post immediately. It advises your guest of actual applicable law, the basis for your decision and protects you. Forcing you to be mask/Vax police is unconstitutional and a very bad business idea. If San Fran’s unconstitutional Orders heads south and rubs off on San Diego politicians, Curran & Curran Law is prepared to lead another Constitutionally Protected Peaceful Protest against such Orders for Restaurants, Bars, Breweries, Gyms, Salons. You must all once again stand strong together, there is strength in numbers, if we again stand together we will again force government to modify their bad behavior. Che Guevara a Latin American Revolutionary said “I would rather die on my feet that live on my knees…” We agree God Bless us all and God Bless the USA