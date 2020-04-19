Attorney Ray Lewis discusses how scammers are targeting the elderly amid the coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, more and more scams are being reported. Scammers are trying to take advantage of the troubling and unusual times with new scams.

Since the elderly are the most at risk to coronavirus, scammers are designing new creative ways to target them.

Attorney Ray Lewis joined KUSI News to discuss the elder abuse that has arisen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

