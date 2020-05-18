Attorney representing Chula Vista church says case could go to Supreme Court

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A Chula Vista church’s request to hold in-person services during the COVID-19 pandemic was denied by a San Diego federal judge, who rejected the church’s argument that the state’s reopening plan is dismissive of the religious rights of Californians.

On Sunday an emergency appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals was also opposed. However, the Sixth Circuit has ruled in the churches favor making the case more likely to be taken up by the supreme court.

“The Supreme Court doesn’t get involved that often, but when there’s a circuit split they don’t want different circuit courts ruling differently, so that’s the legal avenue,” said Paul Jonna one of the attorney’s representing the church. “There are also Catholic Churches in direct talks with the governor’s office, about how they feel it’s time to reopen churches and it’s time to have responsible worship now.”

Jonna said those are avenues that could be fruitful in enacting an injunction on the ruling and allowing some church’s doors to open. There are also conversations about some churches reopening regardless on May 31, Pentecost Sunday. “A number of churches are planning to open on May 31,” Jonna said. “They don’t believe the church has the authority to basically shut them down the way they are so they have said they will just open.”

They are pleading with the state to let them reopen, but Jonna says another avenue the case could take is being looked at by the Department of Justice. Jonna predicts regardless, churches will reopen by June. Their legal team will know if the case will be taken up by the supreme court sometime this week.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church and its Bishop sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and a host of other state and local officials last week for placing churches and other places of worship under Stage 3 of California's reopening plan, which also includes movie theaters, salons and gyms. pic.twitter.com/8kqzMbQWXT — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) May 16, 2020