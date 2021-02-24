Attorney says San Diego CIF is not following judges order to resume youth sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An attorney who helped win a temporary restraining order allowing high school and youth sports to resume in San Diego County amid the coronavirus pandemic said San Diego CIF is not following judge’s orders.

On Friday — hours after the state revised its guidelines to allow certain sports activities in counties with relatively low rates of new COVID-19 cases — San Diego Superior Court Judge Earl H. Maas III agreed with the plaintiffs in his written ruling that young athletes were not at greater risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 than their professional or collegiate counterparts.

Maas briefly referenced the new guidelines issued by the state, but wrote that “competent evidence was not provided to the court in this regard” at Friday’s hearing and thus he declined “to anticipate what the (state) `may’ do in the coming week.”

Stephen Grebing of the firm Wingert Grebing Brubaker & Juskie said on Good Morning San Diego that he will seek clarification on the guidance youth sports need to follow from Judge Mass.

Grebing also said his firm would be filing similar lawsuits in other California counties this week.