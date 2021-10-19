Attorney Spangler gives update on ‘Let Them Choose’ v. SDUSD lawsuit





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Let Them Choose,” a group stemming from “Let Them Breathe,” has filed a lawsuit against the San Diego Unified School District over students vaccine mandates for those 16 years old and over.

The group’s attorney, Arie Spangler, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss updates with the lawsuits.

They are proceeding with a request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction within a few weeks, Spangler said.