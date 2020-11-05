Attorney Tom King outlines lawsuits filed by Trump campaign over election fraud





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are some legal battles brewing in a few different states when it comes to the counting of ballots.

In nearly every battleground state President Trump need to win to be reelected, the vote counters stopped counting on election night. Then, they gave Biden thousands of votes while America was sleeping.

Pennsylvania was deemed a must win state prior to the election by both campaigns, and Philadelphia has a history of alleged corruption amid elections.

As a result, the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Nevada to fight the alleged corruption.

Attorney Tom King joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain what these lawsuits mean and what may result from them.