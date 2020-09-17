Attorney Tom King represented plaintiff’s in ruling that found Pennsylvania’s lockdown to be unconstitutional





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, a federal judge struck down Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s pandemic lockdown restrictions as unconstitutional.

Wolf had implemented orders requiring people to stay home, limiting the size of gatherings, and ordered non life sustaining businesses to close.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman ruled these restrictions unconstitutional.

President Trump retweeted many different news stories about the ruling, declaring it a win for his administration, and the American people as he continues to urge governors across the country to reopen their states and get the economy going again.

Pennsylvania Attorney Tom King represented the plaintiffs in the ruling, and he joined Good Morning San Diego to explain in more detail how they are fighting against the federal COVID-19 restrictions.

Attorney Tom King represented the plaintiff’s in ruling that found Pennsylvania’s lockdown orders to be unconstitutional. King explained that since this was a federal court, it could set a precedent for other states, including here in California.https://t.co/TQ50Xl4AEQ — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 17, 2020