Attorney Watkins on jury finding ex-officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The jury found former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin guilty on April 20 of all charges for the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin pressed his knee onto the neck of Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds while he was handcuffed.

Floyd died from low oxygen or asphyxia and Chauvin could face life in prison.

The verdict comes in the wake of more police killings and a country still reeling from nationwide protests in the summer of 2020 set off by Floyd’s death.

Attorney Watkins noted that Chauvin provided no evidence for why he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for such a long time, resulting in being found guilty on all counts.

KUSI’s Brian E. Watkins, Criminal and Civil Attorney, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the verdict.