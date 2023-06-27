Audit committee approves request to investigate Liberty Healthcare





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A request to audit Liberty Healthcare unanimously passed the joint legislative audit committee.

The company manages the sexually violent predator conditional release program, currently overseen by state hospitals.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with California State Senator about the audit Monday on Good Evening San Diego.

Tuesday, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with Sara and Lee Rogers about the audit, and how those that call Borrego Springs home are feeling about it.