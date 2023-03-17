Audit committee to hear testimony on Liberty Healthcare SVP Conditional Release Program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones requested the Joint Legislative Audit Committee allow an audit of Liberty Healthcare’s SVP management contract. On Wednesday, the process will begin when the committee hears testimony from locals and legislators as to why the audit is justified.

Liberty Healthcare has long been the exclusive manager of the Sexually Violent Predator Conditional Release Program overseen by the Department. of State Hospitals.

Jones made a statement explaining his views on East Coast-based Liberty Healthcare’s methods of “hiding” predators in communities without disclosing their placements to surrounding communities.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on “Good Evening San Diego” with details.