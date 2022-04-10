Audit shows SANDAG officials used taxpayer money to fund lavish dinners

CORONADO (KUSI) – A recent investigation by inewsource, a nonprofit newsroom bringing investigative journalism to San Diego County, uncovered that staff at the San Diego Association of Governments used taxpayer funds to lavish in upscale dining.

At least $320,000 of the spending spree was used to pay for high-end dining for SANDAG staff members, most of the meals taking place during non-working hours.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, who is on SANDAG’s Board of Directors, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss SANDAG’s leader’s misuse of taxpayer funds.

“I think this is just another example where government views itself as being in an elite position, and views itself as being able to spend taxpayer dollars however they want rather than what is in the best interest if the taxpayers,” said Mayor Bailey.

“I hope everyone keeps that in mind this coming November,” added Bailey.