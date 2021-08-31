August 31 declared Lauren Phinney Day in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Happy Lauren Phinney Day!

Tuesday, August 31, 2021, is officially declared Lauren Phinney Day in San Diego County.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, Executive Director of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Kathlene Seymour, Campaign Development Directors Hadley Weiss and Erin Brown, along with KUSI’s Mark Mathis and Paul Rudy joined the Woman of the Year, Lauren Phinney on the KUSI News patio to present her the proclamation.

This year, Lauren Phinney raised $135,502 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.