August 6 declared ‘Officer Jonathan Wiese Day’ to honor his cliff rescue of two young girls





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After performing an act of heroism, August 6th is being dedicated to San Diego Police Officer Jonathan Wiese.

You may recall Officer Wiese rescued two little girls in June, after their father drove his car off Sunset Cliffs with them inside. Because of his heroic efforts, the San Diego City Council decided to make August 6th, “Officer Jonathan Wiese Day.”

The proclamation of the day will be presented at the Rancho Bernard Community Council meeting virtually via Zoom.

Officer Wiese has been a part of the San Diego Police Department for 20 years and is also a veteran of the Marine Corps.

He discussed what it means to be honored in this way on Good Morning San Diego.