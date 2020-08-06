August 6th, 2020 marks 75 years since the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – August 6th, 2020 marks 75 years since the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, a somber reminder of history.

On August 6, 1945, a US bomber dropped the uranium bomb above the city of Hiroshima, killing around 140,000 people.

Three days later, a second nuclear weapon was dropped on Nagasaki.

Two weeks later,Japan surrendered, ending World War II.

USS Midway Ship historian Karl Zingheim told us more about that day on Good Morning San Diego.