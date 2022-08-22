August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – August is “Clear the Shelters” month at the Humane Society, meaning adoption fees are reduced for dogs, cats, kittens, and small pets.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited the Humane Society in the Morena District to get a look at all the cute and cuddly creatures looking for new homes.

The Humane Society would like to remind San Diegans that Aug. 22 is National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, and Aug. 26 is National Dog Day.

Visit sdhumane.org to learn more!