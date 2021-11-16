Author Batya Ungar-Sargon claims mainstream media caught in a ‘woke stranglehold’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The book “Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy” analyzes American journalism throughout the years and how the focus has shifted in a more what the author calls a “woke” direction.

The author calls out mainstream media for their bias and argues that Americans have lost their faith in the media as a result.

Batya Ungar-Sargon, Newsweek Deputy Opinion Editor, and the book’s author, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the book’s content.

The majority of mainstream journalists in this day and age are those who went to elite schools and live in expensive coastal cities.

Modern journalists have abandoned their working-class roots, Ungar-Sargon explained.