Author discusses WSJ Opinion piece titled, ‘Case for Mask Mandate Rests on Bad Data’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego County moves into the most restrictive, Purple Tier, of Gavin Newsom’s reopening process, questions are being raised about the effectiveness of our strategy.

A Wall Street Journal opinion piece specifically looked into the benefits of mask mandates.

The piece titled, “Case for Mask Mandate Rests on Bad Data,” took a look into the widespread reporting that Americans not wearing masks is costing thousands of people to lose their lives. Phillip Magness wrote the piece, and joined KUSI’ News to discuss his findings in more detail.

Magness’ full op-ed can be read here.