Author of ‘An Inconvenient Minority’ examines results of affirmative action in the US

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kenny Xu, is author of the new book, An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy. Xu is the President of Color Us United, which advocates for a color blind society.

In An Inconvenient Minority, journalist Kenny Xu, who has covered the sensational Students for Fair Admission (SFFA) v. Harvard case since its inception, traces elite America’s longstanding unease about a minority potentially upending them in the race for group status. Their policy proposals, such as eliminating standardized testing, doling out racial preferences to non-Asian minorities, inflaming anti-Asian stereotypes, and lumping Asians into “privileged” categories despite their deprived historical experiences have forced Asian Americans to fight back―a battle given a boots-on-the-ground perspective here.

Going beyond the Harvard case, Xu unearths the skewed logic that has had ripple effects throughout the US, from Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempted makeover of the New York City Specialized School programs to the battle over diversity quotas in Google’s and Facebook’s progressive epicenters, to the rise of Asian American political activism in response to unfair perceptions and admission practices.

Xu discussed his book in more details with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

For more information on the book, click here.