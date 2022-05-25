Author of ‘Unmasked’ Ian Miller reacts to SDUSD’s new COVID-19 stategies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students and teachers in the San Diego Unified School District may have to mask up once again starting today.

According to a letter sent out from the district, new policies will trigger an indoor mask rule if certain criteria are meant, such as an infection rate of more than five percent within an individual school.

Students will also need to re-mask if there are three or more COVID outbreaks within two weeks.

District-wide, all schools will return to required indoor masking when San Diego County is in the high level under the CDC.

Families will be notified if their school or the district reach these levels for masks to be required indoors.

Few people, including the Dr. Fauci’s of the world, and certainly the folks making the decisions at the local level, have studied the effectiveness of masks, especially in school settings as much Ian Miller.

Author of ‘Unmasked’, Ian Miller, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about SDUSD’s new COVID strategy.