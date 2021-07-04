Author writes and illustrates book inspired by young son’s battle with cancer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A loving father wrote and illustrated his son’s battle with cancer.

Author of “Ride of Emilio” and Founder of the Emilio Nares Foundation, Richard Nares, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss his experience writing his book.

The book tells the story of Richard and Diane and their son, Emilio, who passed away of cancer at a young age.

It is a particularly helpful book for families at any part of their child’s journey with cancer.

Now, Richard and Diane have founded The Emilio Nares Foundation with the aim of ensuring that all children with cancer get the treatment they need, no matter what.