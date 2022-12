Author writes Balboa Park needs to change to stay great

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Balboa Park has come under some level of scrutiny due to its outdate facilities.

The park is almost a century and a half old, and some believe the historical attributes are less important than the park’s utility to the public.

President & CEO Tad Seth Parzen of Burnham Center for Community Advancement joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss his ideas.