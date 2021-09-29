Authorities ID man wounded in shootout with police in Chollas Creek area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a man who was wounded this week when he allegedly got into a shootout with a police officer following a brief road chase through a Chollas Creek-area neighborhood.

Jesus Morales, 35, suffered at least two bullet wounds Tuesday during the exchange of gunfire near Colina Del Sol Park, according to the San Diego Police Department. He remained hospitalized Wednesday morning, Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The events that led to the shootout, which injured no officers, began at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, when patrol personnel tried to pull over the motorcycle Morales was riding in the 5300 block of Lea Street for having an obstructed license plate.

Morales allegedly failed to yield and fled for several blocks before crashing the two-wheeler in the 5300 block of Wightman Avenue, Campbell said.

Morales then ran off, and the officers gave chase. A short distance to the north, at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Rex Avenue, he allegedly pulled a handgun and shot at least one round in the direction of the closest lawman, prompting the officer to return fire.

Police have yet to release the name of the patrolman who shot Morales, but said he has been with the department since January.