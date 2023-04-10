Authorities identify 54-year-old man fatally shot in Bonita

BONITA (CNS) – A man who was fatally shot in Bonita was identified Monday.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of Equitation Lane in response to reports of gunfire.

The victim, John Wesley Dooley, 54 was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later, according to the sheriff’s department. He was a transient living in the area, investigators said.

A suspect was arrested but was not immediately identified. The person is believed to have been involved in another shooting just hours later, according to authorities.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a man shot in the arm with a shotgun, Officer Sarah Foster said. That victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center.

Officers found the suspect driving a Chevrolet truck and tried to pull him over, but he eluded police and led them south into Chula Vista and then north on Interstate 805 to westbound Highway 54, then headed north on I-5.

The CHP took over the pursuit when the suspect was in the East Mission Bay area, OnScene TV reported. Officers used a spike strip to deflate the suspect’s tires.

The truck eventually crashed into the center divider of I-5 and the suspect exited the truck, Foster said. A police K-9 was used to bring him down and officers took the man into custody.

A shotgun was found in the suspect’s truck, the officer said. The suspect was hospitalized for treatment of dog bites and injuries from the crash.