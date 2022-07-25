Authorities identify man killed in car crash in San Pasqual Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Monday publicly identified a 34-year-old man who was killed last week in a car crash on a rural road in San Pasqual Valley.

Luis Sanabria Rosas of Ramona lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons while heading east on state Route 78 east of San Diego Zoo Safari Park about 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle veered off the north side of the roadway near Clevenger Canyon, went down an embankment and struck a boulder.

Sanabria Rosas died at the scene of the accident.