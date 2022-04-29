Authorities identify Mira Mesa stabbing suspect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified the suspect in a Mira Mesa residential stabbing attack that left an 87-year-old woman dead and her 60-year-old daughter seriously wounded.

Homicide detectives believe Anthony Dwayne Siddle, 59, attacked Peggy Brandenburgh and the younger woman at their residence in the 8600 block of Pagoda Way shortly before 3 p.m. last Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Brandenburgh died at the scene. Her daughter, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in critical condition.

“The evidence shows the suspect was familiar with the residence and (that) this was not a random attack, although the motivation is still being determined,” Lt. Jud Campbell said Thursday afternoon.

Campbell said he could not elaborate on any relationship or prior contacts between the suspect and victims.

Siddle is believed to have fled, possibly to Mexico, in a dark-gray 2018 Ford Ecosport SUV, Montana license No. 103478E, according to police.

“Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Siddle,” Campbell said.