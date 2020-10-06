Authorities identify pursuit suspect who died after CHP, SDPD officers opened fire

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 30-year- old Whittier man who was fatally shot by officers after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase from Orange to San Diego County.

The shooting, which happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 805 north of Orange Avenue in Chula Vista, involved officers from both the California Highway Patrol and San Diego Police Department, Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Christopher Ulmer of Whittier in Los Angeles County suffered “multiple” gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Seiver said.

The sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting “due to the multiple jurisdictions involved” in the incident, the lieutenant said.

The chase began just before midnight Sunday when Santa Ana police attempted a stop because of a traffic violation, according to CHP spokesman Salvador Castro.

The driver headed south on Interstate 5, then got on southbound I-805 and eventually stopped his silver sedan on the freeway near Orange Avenue.

A news video Sunday appeared to depict at least 10 gunshots during the standoff. CHP and San Diego police vehicles could be seen stopped behind the car with some officers drawing their guns. After the shooting, the news video shows a police dog bite down on Ulmer or his clothing before officers turn him over and start first aid.

Authorities have not disclosed if Ulmer was armed during the confrontation. The names of the officers involved have not yet been released.