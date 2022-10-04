Authorities issue warning of “rainbow fentanyl” before Halloween – check your candy!!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pasadena Police Department recently seized over 300,000 pills laced with fentanyl, a discover that constitutes another in a long line of recurring drug busts. With Halloween around the corner, authorities urge families to check all their candy before their kids imbibe.

Drug poisonings are the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form of fake prescription pills, street marijuana and other illicit drugs like cocaine.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Three-hundred people die every day because of opioids, half of whom overdose on Fentanyl (CDC).

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Assemblywoman Laurie Davies (R) of District 73 to talk about the dangers of this drug in hers and surrounding communities.