Authorities launch investigation after 3 explosions rock Vista neighborhood

VISTA (KUSI) – Detectives Thursday are investigating several explosions that were reported, including one on East Vista Way.

Deputies responded to three locations in three hours following reports of explosions starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The last one was reported at around 2:40 p.m., according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

“The explosions occurred in open areas and parking lots with no obvious target or motivation,” the department wrote in a release.

The explosions were reported at the following time and locations:

— 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Vista Way

— 1:24 p.m. in the 100 block of East Drive

— 2:41 p.m. in the 400 block of East Drive

No other information was reported, except that a homemade device was used in the incidents.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If you see a device that seems suspicious, do not touch it. Call 911 immediately.