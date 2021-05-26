Authorities seek help to locate missing 71-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 71-year-old woman who was last seen in downtown San Diego.

Denise Bellafiore was last seen Thursday when she took a taxi from Poway to return to a residential care facility in Chula Vista, according to sheriff’s Detective Justin Cole.

Bellafiore reportedly told the taxi driver to take her to Downtown San Diego, and she was dropped off near the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway, Cole said.

Bellafiore is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. She may be using a walker to get around.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Poway Sheriff’s Station at 858-513-2800 or on its non-emergency line, 858- 565-5200.