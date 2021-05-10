Authorities seek tips after dying puppy found in Escondido dumpster









ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying whoever left a dying puppy in a dumpster in Escondido last month.

At about 8:30 p.m. on April 28, the 6-week old, white Chihuahua puppy was found wrapped in a towel in a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Rock Springs Road, just east of Interstate 15, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

SDHS humane officers responded and took the lethargic puppy to an after-hours emergency veterinary hospital.

Veterinarians determined the puppy had fluid in its lungs, preventing him from receiving enough oxygen, according to SDHS. After exploring all options, veterinarians decided to euthanize the puppy.

“There are no cameras in the apartment complex where someone placed this suffering puppy in a dumpster, so we are really hoping the community will help us out,” said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. “If you saw something, please come forward. You can remain anonymous.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

The SDHS is also investigating two other abandoned dog cases within the last two months in the San Diego region. On March 17, a 3-year-old American Pitbull Terrier was found dead from starvation at Alamosa Park in Oceanside.

On April 29, a seven- to eight-month-old puppy was found dead, likely from starvation, in a crate on 62nd Street just north of Akins Avenue in San Diego’s Encanto neighborhood.

SDHS officials do not believe the three cases are related.

Suspected animal cruelty or neglect cases can be reported to the San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012.

The San Diego Humane Society’s campuses are open-admission shelters, meaning they will never turn away an animal in need.